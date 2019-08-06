For $91 You Can Sleep in the 'Most Famous Bed in Cinematic History'

An Airbnb rental is offering movie fans the chance to sleep in the 'most famous bed in cinematic history'.

Guests at the Old Vicarage in Eye, Suffolk, can rest their heads on the four-poster bed from the Oscar-winning film Shakespeare in Love, starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes.

The bed is located in the Georgian wing of the historic property, which is available to rent for £75 ($91) per night.

The Old Vicarage, a Grade II-listed property, is owned by Ian Kelly and his wife Claire.

Mr Kelly, a writer, bought the bed, which was specially made for the film, after he heard it was up for sale.

Now it is one of the main selling points of the Airbnb rental and the listing states: 'Sleep in the four-poster from the film Shakespeare in Love in the Georgian wing of a beautiful Old Vicarage at the edge of one of Suffolk's most picturesque small towns.

'The guest room features raw 18th-century plaster walls and a new tadelakt wet room fashioned out of a former Georgian dressing room.

'There is medieval and Georgian furniture, and arguably the famous bed in cinematic history!





'It is a unique and historic property, attractively restored, in the shadow of one of East Anglia's iconic churches, a small castle and Elizabethan guildhall.'

The Old Vicarage is also up for sale for £1.25million. It boasts seven bedrooms, four living rooms and a garden complete with a fruit orchard - but the famous bed is not included.

The film Shakespeare in Love depicts an imaginary love affair between William Shakespeare (Fiennes) and Viola de Lesseps (Paltrow) while he was writing his tragedy Romeo and Juliet.

Paltrow won an Oscar for her role in the movie, which also stars Dame Judi Dench, Ben Affleck and Colin Firth.

