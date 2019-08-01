Jennifer Lopez Lands in Israel to Sing Despite Public Outcry

Pop star and actor Jennifer Lopez landed in Israel on Tuesday, ahead of a concert in Tel Aviv, despite calls from Palestinian activists for a cultural boycott.

"The mother land Israel!!! First time here. I'm in love!!" the artist wrote over a selfie of herself at the beach, posted on social media.

Lopez, nicknamed J-Lo, added: "#energy off the charts!!" She is set to perform Thursday in Tel Aviv's Park Hayarkon as part of her "It's My Party" world tour.





The performer arrived at Tel Aviv Airport with her two children and fiancee. She is joined by a 100-person entourage "including dancers, instrumentalists, and light and sound technicians bearing 45 tons of equipment", The Times of Israel reported.

Lopez will leave Israel on Saturday to continue her world tour.

"I am so excited to see Tel Aviv for the very first time," Lopez said in a short clip posted on social media last week.

International stars choosing to perform in Israel have previously been critised for failing to consider the Palestinian call to boycott Israel over human rights violations, siege on Gaza and the occupation of the West Bank.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered in Jaffa near Tel Aviv in May to protest the Israeli Eurovision song contest, in which singers from around the world participated.

Sixty-year-old pop diva Madonna said she was determined to perform at the finals but her participation brought a storm of protest from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

This article has been adapted from its original source.