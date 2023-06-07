Abandoned baby found in garbage container in Damascus

ALBAWABA Citizens in the countryside of Damascus, on Tuesday, found a newborn baby girl who was abandoned by her parents for unknown reasons.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the baby girl was found "placed in a bag and discarded in one of the garbage containers in the town of Al-Sbeineh in the countryside of Damascus."

According to the Observatory, the baby girl was transferred to a hospital "to receive treatment and undergo necessary examinations, and then she was taken to a healthcare center."

This comes amidst an increase in cases of newborn infants being abandoned by their parents for various reasons, including illicit relationships and the deteriorating living conditions in the country

The number of cases of newborn infant abandonment in various Syrian regions since the beginning of 2023 has risen to 33, according to the Observatory, across different controlled areas.