Abducted Chinese Man Reunites With His Mother After 33 Years

A married father who was kidnapped when he was just four years old by a child-trafficking gang was reunited with his family after 33 years when he drew a map of his original home from memory.

Li Jingwei, 37, grew up in Henan, north-central China, after he was taken but said he had 'countless nights of yearning' and was 'homesick since I was little'.

Chinese man who was abducted over 30 years ago has been reunited with his biological mother after drawing a map of his childhood village from memory.



Li Jingwei was just 4-years-old when he was lured away from home & sold into a child trafficking ring.https://t.co/R2XfwnMMvN — Edirin I CYBER (@Edirined) January 2, 2022

When he learnt about other abducted children that were reunited with relatives, such as Guo Xinzhen, Mr Jingwei shared a map he had drawn of his home village.

The detail of his maps, which included what certain homes looked like and what villagers used to cook rice, surprised many people.

Police matched the map to a village in Zhaotong, a city in the mountains of Yunnan, southwest China.

DNA tests confirmed Mr Jingwei was the woman's missing son and the pair were reunited on New Year's Day.

Mr Jingwei was taken in 1989 and given to a family in Lankao, around 1,200 miles from his original home.

He drew pictures of his home at least once a day to remember his birthplace.

As a child he was taken by a bald neighbour who tempted him with a toy, Mr Jingwei told China's The Paper.

With the help of the Internet, Li Jingwei found his way home within days of sharing his detailed sketch.https://t.co/ZrzLM1T2b8 — SAYS (@saysdotcom) January 3, 2022

Many children who are reunited with their original family after being abducted have been reluctant to bring legal action against their foster parents because they have grown to love them.

Mr Jingwei, who is married with children, said the family that adopted him taught him 'the principles of being a human'.

He said this was 'so that I could study hard and become a talent in the future'.

This article has been adapted from its original source.