Abu Dhabi Slaps $2,700 Fine on Motorists Who Break Toll Rules

Traffic fines of up to $2,700 will be put in place in Abu Dhabi once a series of tolls are activated in the emirate later this year.

Motorists who tamper with their vehicle's registration plates to avoid paying the toll fee or damage e-payment machines or toll gates could face fines of over $2,700. according to UAE daily Khaleej Times.

After a ten day grace period, non-registered vehicles crossing the toll booths will pay around $27 the first day, $54 the second and $109 the third up to a maximum amount of $2,700 - quite an increase given that the $1 fee motorists will usually pay during rush hour.

Abu Dhabi announced on Thursday it will open toll roads in the city later in the year, as the emirate looks at new ways of raising revenues.





The locations the tolls will be in place include Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Mussafah Bridge, and Al-Maqtaa Bridge.

Drivers will have to pay 4 dirhams ($1) to pass through the tolls during rush hour Saturday to Thursday, while non-peak hours, Fridays and public holidays the fee is reduced to 2 dirhams.

The system follows the Salik scheme in Dubai, which was implemented in 2007 and forces drivers to pay a fee when using certain roads in the city.

Although oil-rich Abu Dhabi is still one of the richest cities on the planet, the UAE has been hit by low oil prices and is looking at ways of diversifying its economy.

The country has also been cutting subsidies, increasing fees and introducing taxes, which will in particular affect the UAE's expat majority population.

