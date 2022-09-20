Abu Dhabi Prepares Pink Run For Breast Cancer

Open to participants from the age of five, the Yas Mall Pink Run is a thrilling activity for friends, families, running enthusiasts and advanced sprinters alike. The ground floor of Yas Mall will be transformed into a circuit and participants can complete a single 2.5km loop, or take it to the next level with multiple laps to run 5km or 10km.
Registration starts at Dh65 for the 2.5km and Dh95 for the 5 km and 10km. Everyone participating will receive a bespoke Breast Cancer Awareness medal, access to the event’s photo album with free downloads, and a finisher’s certificate. Additionally, there will be podium awards for the top three finishers by age group and gender.
