Abu Dhabi Prepares Pink Run For Breast Cancer

The indoor event will take place at Yas Mall. To mark Breast Cancer Awareness month, Yas Mall is hosting a dedicated indoor Pink Run taking place on Saturday, October 1. Starting from 7am, residents and visitors are invited to run for a cause and take advantage of the cool interiors as they gear up for the upcoming outdoor season in Abu Dhabi.

Open to participants from the age of five, the Yas Mall Pink Run is a thrilling activity for friends, families, running enthusiasts and advanced sprinters alike. The ground floor of Yas Mall will be transformed into a circuit and participants can complete a single 2.5km loop, or take it to the next level with multiple laps to run 5km or 10km.

The Yas Mall Pink Run aims to bring the community together for a united cause and raise further awareness of the importance of regular check-ups and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Registration starts at Dh65 for the 2.5km and Dh95 for the 5 km and 10km. Everyone participating will receive a bespoke Breast Cancer Awareness medal, access to the event’s photo album with free downloads, and a finisher’s certificate. Additionally, there will be podium awards for the top three finishers by age group and gender.