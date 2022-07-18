After The Shark Attack: Sea Activities Return to Normal in Egypt

Diving activities in all areas of the Red Sea Governorate have resumed starting Saturday after a two-week suspension due to a shark attack that killed two foreigners while diving in Sahl Hasheesh, Red Sea Governor Amr Hanafy announced.

Trainee divers are excepted from the decision of resumption as they are allowed only to dive in sandy areas far from coral reefs.

The decision allowed the return of snorkeling activities in the coastal area extending from the north of Dasha al-Dabaa to Ras Abu Soma in the south.

Snorkeling is completely prohibited on coral reefs alone and should be carried out in groups and under the direct guidance of a licensed snorkeling guide.

Water sports are allowed, except for the banana boat activity, according to the decision.

The decision of the Governor of the Red Sea allowed the use of sandy beaches in the ban zone, up to depths of no more than two meters, under the supervision of qualified lifeguards, while continuing to ban fishing along the Red Sea coast during the times of the year specified by the General Authority for Fish Resources Development to preserve fish in the Red Sea.



The prohibition included all types of recreational fishing carried out by pleasure boats, both paid and private, and prohibited the presence of fishing equipment on these boats.

The decision of the Governor of the Red Sea obligated all hotels and diving centers along the Red Sea coast to appoint a sufficient number of qualified lifeguards.

A committee of specialists in the Red Sea Reserves and the Hurghada Environmental Protection and Conservation Association (HEPCA) was formed to investigate a shark attack involving two women practicing surface swimming in the area facing the resort of Sahl Hasheesh, south of Hurghada.

The report recommended urgent and long-term measures to prevent any future shark attacks, foremost of which was the ban on fishing activities, and allowing the use of sandy beaches and lagoons in the Red Sea.

Hotels and resorts in Marsa Alam, south of the Red Sea, are witnessing a tourism boom for tourists coming from about 12 European countries, including Czech Republic, Poland and Italy.

Marsa Alam International Airport received this week 108 different European tourist flights.

The operating schedules of incoming flights showed the airport received 108 flights from 12 European countries and eight domestic flights.

