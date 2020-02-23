An AIDS-Infected Filipino Runs a Message Parlour in Kuwait for Sex

Personnel from the General Department of Residence Investigations raided a massage institute run by a Filipino, arrested him and referred him to the concerned authorities because the man is allegedly suffering from AIDS, reports Al-Rai daily.

The arrest came when a teenager who is less than 15 years old told his family that he went to a massage parlor and the masseur lured him and committed an immoral act.

The family reported the matter to security authorities and following the arrest of the Filipino, he admitted that he is HIV positive and has told police he had ‘sex’ with several people and gave names and telephone numbers of some of them while the names of others he said he does not remember. Police also found in the parlor a special room which the suspect had prepared specially for the purpose of ‘having fun’.

According to sources police have checked the CCTV footage of the camera installed in the parlor to identify all people who visited the parlor. The detectives also summoned the sponsor, who was found to have received 500 dinars as a guarantee, from the Filipino to run the parlor.