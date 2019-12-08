Air Pets Carnival First of its Kind in Egypt for Animal Lovers

The Heliopolis Association’s Child Center for Civilization and Creativity launched on Sunday the Aleef Fourth Open Air Pets Carnival, Egypt’s first family carnival for pet lovers, featuring the participation of a thousand pet owners.

This carnival is the middle east’s largest gathering of pet lovers, pet food and accessories, undersecretary of the association Nabil Helmy said, adding that it will help spread awareness of how to care for and adopt animals as pets.

The child center’s director Osama Abdel Warth said that the carnival will allocate the center’s 14-acre park for children, and will organize a competition to select the best pet and owner.



The carnival is like a smaller zoo which includes hawks, reptiles, rodents, pet birds and even worms, according to the Chinese News Agency Xinhua.

For exhibitors, the carnival is an important event for providing a platform and knowledge about pets in particular, added Xinhua.

The Aleef carnival is organized every year and specialized in all requirements for pet breeding, treatment and care.

This article has been adapted from its original source.