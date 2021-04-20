Albert Einstein Back to Life With This!

The late theoretical physicist Albert Einstein has been brought back to life with a digital human platform that recreated the famous scientist's look and voice.

Digital Einstein was developed to 'put a friendly and well-known face on digital human technology' face between machines and humans.'

Complete with the German accent, the digital copy speaks in a soft, friendly tone and is programmed with the same dry sense of humor as the real Einstein was said to have.

Users can participate in daily quizzes and ask the AI-powered character questions about science, his life and work.

Got a burning question for Einstein? https://t.co/vXfkTsdNWH — TAXI (@designtaxi) April 14, 2021

Einstein is well-known for his work in physics, specifically for the theory of relativity that changed the understanding of space time, gravity and the universe.

The innovation was created by created by UneeQ, a New Zealand and Austin-based company specializing in 'digital humans,' and the release coincides with the 100th anniversary of Einstein's Nobel Prize in Physics.

'Digital Einstein, an example of Experiential AI, is the next evolution of human-to-machine interaction, leveraging digital humans to drive personality-led engagements that move customers, patients, students, and end users beyond transactions and into meaningful, emotional interactions,' Uneeq shared in a statement.

The AI-powered scientist can test an individual's knowledge on a variety of topics through his daily quiz, or they can have a personal conversation about his life's work and research.

When asked if time travel will be possible one day, the digital Einstein says: 'Theoretically, yes. One day we will understand how time travel works.

'However, it will require a time machine the size of the sun so not anytime soon I think.'

Although the technology is entertaining, Uneeq says it also designed it to provide a 'friendly face and personality for those most suffering from the continued isolation and loneliness felt during the past year.'

Danny Tomsett, CEO of UneeQ, said: 'Mental health and companionship are long-standing problems facing our society today, of which COVID-19 has significantly exacerbated.'

'One of UneeQ's core values is 'Tech for Good', and we are actively seeking ways to apply our innovative solutions to that cause.

Ever dreamed of having a one-to-one conversation with one of the greatest minds in history, Albert Einstein? Well, thanks to AI, now you can: https://t.co/oW7leMvs47#ArtificialIntelligence #AlbertEinstein #Science pic.twitter.com/tWajJfskyA — Connectivity (@connectivity4IR) April 16, 2021

'As part of our new Companions series, Digital Einstein, among other digital humans, can communicate with people in a way that comes most naturally – using conversation, human expressions, and emotional responses to best provide daily interactions that we hope make a difference in people's lives.'

Digital human platforms are making waves in the tech world, as AI becomes more advanced and powerful – and a number of firms are releasing different versions.

Epic Games, maker of the video game 'Fortnite,' released a sneak peek of its browser-based software tool that lets developers create 'digital humans.'

Powered by the firm's Unreal Engine, the MetaHuman Creator provides dozens of hairstyles, ear types, lip shades and more, allowing users to mix and match to create 3D characters that move and speak as if they were humans - all of which can be completed in less than an hour.

Genealogy website MyHeritage also unveiled a new online tool that can animate old photos of deceased family members.

The free deepfake technology, called Deep Nostalgia, takes any photo and animates the subject's face – with strangely realistic and unsettling results.

Examples provided by MyHeritage show historical figures, including Queen Victoria, Mark Twain and Florence Nightingale, come to life.

