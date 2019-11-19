Algeria: Three Jailed for 'Negligence' After Death of 8 Babies

Three people were sentenced to jail Monday for "negligence" in Algeria after the death of eight newborns two months ago in a fire at a maternity ward, official news agency APS reported.

Seven people were arrested at the end of September in connection with the deadly blaze.

A blaze ripped through a hospital in the eastern town of Oued Souf on 24 September, killing eight babies, some dying from burns while others succumbed to smoke inhalation.

On Monday, the hospital head and his deputy were sentenced to a year in prison and a fine of 100,000 dinars ($835) for "negligence", APS said.

The maternity management coordinator, also charged with negligence, was given a six-month suspended sentence with a fine of 50,000 dinars.

Charges of "involuntary homicide" and "misappropriation of public funds were dropped", the agency added.

The four others accused, including a Cuban nurse, were acquitted.

It was the second blaze to hit the maternity hospital in Oued Souf in 16 months. A fire in May last year caused significant damage to the medical centre but no casualties.

This article has been adapted from its original source.