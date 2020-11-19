All-Around Culture Seeks to Spread Its 'Art Wings' in The Middle East

The newly launched regional program All-Around Culture has announced two open calls for cultural and arts entities and individuals, seeking to help the struggling sector in the wake of the Aug. 4 blast and ongoing economic crisis.

Headed by Culture Resource (Al-Mawred Al-Thaqafy) and co-funded by the European Union, the four-year program seeks to enable a cultural environment in the MENA region that encourages the social and economic inclusion of young people.

The first call, “Cultural Alliances,” will create collaborations between arts and culture institutions and entities, supporting up to 12 "cultural alliances"in the region. Each alliance will be formed of three institutions, working toward a common goal. Each alliance will receive a grant of up to 110,000 euros to fund the project.

“It was evident that the arts and culture organizations across the region were finding value in working closely together over the years,” Culture Resource managing director Helena Nassif told The Daily Star, “and were seeking more often, to build solidarity, develop new creative ways to ensuring their sustainability, strengthen their engagement with their communities, and reaching out together to wider audiences.



“The COVID-19 pandemic only emphasized the need to strengthen the sector by supporting its organizations,” she added. “This scheme would provide the opportunity for [the alliances] to work closely together, as well as with a network of 36 organizations to engage in a learning process that will include all of the partners implementing the All-Around Culture program.”

“Youth-Led cultural and Civic Initiatives,” the second call, targets young artists, researchers, civil society activists and cultural operators interested in developing community-based projects in their countries.

This program is overseen by Tunisian cultural association L'Art Rue, and offers selected applicants a research grant of up to 3,000 euros, followed by a production grant of as much as 20,000 euros.

“More than ever L’Art Rue is convinced that its local artistic and civic engagement now also has to contribute towards regional ecosystems and the practices of younger generations,” L'Art Rue artistic director Jan Goossens said. “That is what All-Around Culture offers: a regional context that allows for the creation of shared space that all of us deeply need.”

Culture Resource is also developing a resource center to act as a hub for all the learning needs and knowledge resources of this program.

The application deadline for “Cultural Alliances” is Jan. 7, 2021; for the “Youth-Led cultural and Civic Initiatives” call, applications should be received by Dec. 25, 2020. For more information on the project, application details and eligibility criteria, visit: www.allaroundculture.com

