Amman International Film Festival is Coming Back to Celebrate Return to Normalcy

AIFF Jordan’s first international film festival that highlights local, regional, and international début movies unveil its artwork for its second edition.

The Festival - Awal Film’ will take place between 23 August and 31 August 2021.

In addition to the official selection of films competing for the Black Iris Awards in four different sections (Arab Feature-Length Narrative, Arab Feature-Length Documentary, Arab Short, and International), the Franco-Arab Rendez-Vous will showcase several films out-of-competition.

This is a year full of stories and sentiments, despite the challenges and regardless of the testing times, we have been all enduring.

Areeb Zuaiter

The team of the Amman International Film Festival (#AIFF21) wishes you, your family, and your friends, an #EidMubarak . The team continues to work on bringing you another wonderful edition of the Festival, which will start on 23 August 2021.#FilmAmman #FilmJordan #eidaladha pic.twitter.com/O5HZsfycet — Amman International Film Festival (@AmmanFilm) July 20, 2021

The Franco-Arab Rendez-Vous section will feature French films or films co-produced by France, all recent productions, and Jordanian premieres. The section will also include the two short Jordanian films winners of the Franco-Arab film competition this year, in addition to the two shorts that won in the sister competition held every year in Noisy-Le-Sec (Paris).

The Festival is directed by Nada Doumani for the second year in a row, while the programming of the Festival falls in the hands of Areeb Zuaiter, and the Industry Section is headed by Bassam Alasad.

The Amman International Film Festival - Awal Film (AIFF) will start on 23 August 2021 and will continue until 31 August 2021.#AIFF21 #SupportArabCinema #Filmmaking #FilmAmman #FilmJordan #TellYourStory pic.twitter.com/XZGtOFGxRw — Amman International Film Festival (@AmmanFilm) July 26, 2021

The Jordanian small, but vibrant, the local film industry has begun to show what it can do, with talented directors winning international acclaim.

We are thrilled by the return of the AIFF and preparing actively for another successful event. We believe that the first edition, which took place in the middle of a global health crisis, was a proper outlet for the artistic expression and thirst of filmmakers and filmgoers alike.

Nada Doumani

A huge number of people visit the festival every year to watch the competing films. The festival administration provides free tours for the participants to discover the beauty of Amman city and its complexity of historical sites within modernity.

ينتظر مُعين المهرجان على أحر من الجمر. مُعين جزءٌ مهم من فريق المهرجان حيث تقع مسؤولية تنظيم مواقع عروض الأفلام على عاتقه. يعود #مهرجان_عمّان_السينمائي للعام الثاني على التوالي في ٢٣ آب (أغسطس) ٢٠٢١ بعد أن كان أول مهرجان سينمائي دولي انطلق على أرض الواقع خلال الجائحة pic.twitter.com/Uc3zWTO4jU — Amman International Film Festival (@AmmanFilm) July 28, 2021

Jordan is already firmly on the map as a filming location for foreign filmmakers, who choose to film in the Kingdom for its diverse landscapes, ancient heritage, urban mix, easy procedures.

In addition to screenings, a program of film industry events including masterclasses, seminars, pitching sessions, and discussions with directors and film stars is organized to stimulate aspiring filmmakers in Jordan and the region.

Amman International Film Festival – Awal Film aims to foster a creative buzz amongst filmmakers and film lovers of all kinds, by offering high-quality films and opportunities to cinema professionals.