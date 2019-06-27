Angela Merkel is Under The Weather These Days. Why?

Angela Merkel has been seen shaking uncontrollably for the second time this month as fears grow for the German Chancellor's health.

Footage shows Merkel, 64, trembling as she met President Frank-Walter Steinmeier today - but her spokesman claimed soon after that the German chancellor was 'fine'.

In the video she can be seen folding her arms in an apparent attempt to stop her hands and body from violently juddering.

Close-up footage shows the difficulty she is having trying to keep the quivering under control as she grips her arms together.

An aide then rushes to her side to offer her a glass of water, which she declines.

Last time she was seen shaking she claimed she had been suffering from dehydration.

That was ten days ago Merkel when she met visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

She later claimed to have felt better after drinking some water.

Medics have speculated over what caused her to shake, with suggestions ranging from an over-active thyroid to low blood sugar.

Most doctors, however, are in agreement that the shaking is unlikely to have been caused by dehydration or Parkinson's disease.

Merkel, who turns 65 next month, was attending a ceremony today to decommission Justice Minister Katarina Barley, who is leaving to become a lawmaker in the European Parliament.

Merkel's spokesman said she would participate later in the swearing in of the new justice minister.

Asked if the chancellor would take part in this weekend's G20 meeting in Japan, the spokesman said: 'Everything is taking place as planned. The chancellor is well.'

According to German newspaper Bild, when the Chancellor flies to international summits, she is always accompanied by a doctor and a paramedic from the Ministry of Health's health service.





The chancellor appeared unsteady and shook as she stood in the midday sun next to visiting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, whom she was welcoming to her office building in Berlin with military honours.

She was asked by a reporter about her wellbeing at a news conference about 90 minutes later, she said: 'I've drunk at least three glasses of water and so I'm doing fine.'

Zelensky, 41, made light of Merkel's uneasy spell, joking that he would have come to her rescue if necessary.

'She was standing next to me and completely safe,' he said.

Mrs Merkel's whole body visibly shook and she pursed her lips as she tried to contain the situation as she stood with Zelenskiy in the 28C (82F) heat while a military band played their national anthems outside the chancellery.

But following the anthems, Mrs Merkel seemed better, walking quickly along the red carpet with Zelenskiy into the building, pausing to greet the military band and taking a salute.

Appearing at a press outing on Wednesday last week Merkel told students during a visit to Goslar in Germany's Harz mountains 'I feel well' after shaking during her meeting with Zelenskiy 24 hours earlier.

Health professionals speculated on the cause of the tremors - with many in agreement that they were unlikely to have been caused by dehydration.

One practitioner, Dr Mike Fitzpatrick, told the Telegraph in the wake of her meeting with Zelenskiy that the shaking may be a symptom of an infection.

'Honestly, to me it looks like an infection,' Fitzpatrick said. 'Sometimes when you have an infection, you'll find the body will shake.'

'I read that there'd been some mention of dehydration but I don't think it looks like that to me. You wouldn't normally get shaking like that with dehydration,' he added.

'If you were starving, maybe, but thirst wouldn't do that to you.'

Another GP Dr Sarah Brewer, a medical director of Healthspan, told MailOnline the shakes could have been brought on by anything from an over-active thyroid to side effects from medication.

It is not publicly known if Mrs Merkel, who has led Germany since 2005, has any health problems.

German privacy laws are very strict on that type of information being published by the media.

Merkel is frequently called the European Union's most influential leader and the most powerful woman in the world.

She has said she will leave politics at the end of her current term, in 2021.

This article has been adapted from its original source.