Animal Services Find Lost Dog 400 Miles Away After 4 Years of Disappearance

A dog that went missing from a Northern California home was found four years later -- and more than 400 miles away.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services said an 8-year-old German shepherd named Kimber was found wandering loose by a member of the public in Fontana.

Kimber's owner was identified as a man from Grass Valley, more than 400 miles away.

The man, who drove down to Fontana to pick up Kimber from the shelter, said he does not know how the dog managed to travel so far or where it has been for the past four years.





