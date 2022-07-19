  1. Home
  3. Anwar Sadat Liked to be Photographed in His 'Pajamas', 'Bathroom'

Published July 19th, 2022 - 11:45 GMT
Anwar Sadat
Anwar Sadat (AFP file photo)

ALBAWABA - The personal photographer of the late Egyptian president Anwar Sadat, Samir Al Ghazouli speaks out. 

He says Sadat used to like to be photographed either in his pajamas and/or in the bathroom. He said the late president was quite daring in that respect. 

To remember Sadat is the first Arab leader to visit Israel and sign a peace treaty with it. Al Ghazouli continues to provide bits of late memory dotes under the following hashtags of (#مع_جيزال @Gizou10) 

 

Tags:Samir Al GhazouliAnwar SadatCairoEgyptIsrael

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

