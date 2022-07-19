Anwar Sadat Liked to be Photographed in His 'Pajamas', 'Bathroom'

ALBAWABA - The personal photographer of the late Egyptian president Anwar Sadat, Samir Al Ghazouli speaks out.

He says Sadat used to like to be photographed either in his pajamas and/or in the bathroom. He said the late president was quite daring in that respect.

المصور الخاص للسادات سمير الغزولي: الرئيس كان يحب "يتصور بملابس النوم أوفي الحمام" وكان جريئا جدا في اختيار صوره.. #مع_جيزال@Gizou10 pic.twitter.com/CMxp0EoDiJ — سكاي نيوز عربية (@skynewsarabia) July 19, 2022

To remember Sadat is the first Arab leader to visit Israel and sign a peace treaty with it. Al Ghazouli continues to provide bits of late memory dotes under the following hashtags of (#مع_جيزال @Gizou10)