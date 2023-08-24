Arab family names their daughter Barbie

ALBAWABA Drawing inspiration from the Barbie movie, an Arab family decided to name their daughter "Barbie." An image featuring the name "Barbie" was shared across social media platforms by the platform's users.

The name 'Barbie' is widely recognized as the iconic fashion doll brand created by Mattel. With her blonde hair, fashionable outfits, and varying career roles, Barbie has become a symbol of beauty and aspiration across the globe.

However, the decision to name a child after this iconic figure takes the concept of naming to a new level, blurring the lines between cultural heritage and international influences.

عائلة تقوم بتسمية ابنتهم بأسم فيلم باربي! pic.twitter.com/cSlxE99ztA August 23, 2023

An American fantasy comedy movie titled "Barbie" (2023)was brought to life under the direction of Greta Gerwig. The screenplay, co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, draws its inspiration from the iconic Barbie fashion dolls created by Mattel.

This cinematic creation marks the transition from a series of computer-animated films and specials to the realm of live-action for the Barbie franchise.

The storyline revolves around Barbie (portrayed by Margot Robbie) and Ken (played by Ryan Gosling), embarking on a voyage of self-discovery triggered by an existential quandary.