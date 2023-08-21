What we know about ‘Barbie Botox’, TikTok’s new trend

ALBAWABA In the ever-evolving world of cosmetic enhancements, a new trend has emerged on social media that combines medical science with beauty aspirations.

Referred to as 'Barbie Botox,' this off-label use of the popular neurotoxin Botox aims to slim the shoulders, elongate the neck, and create a more delicate physique.

While some content creators and users rave about the transformative effects, concerns about safety and potential complications also loom over this trend.

Content creator Isabelle Lux, from Palm Beach, Florida, gained significant attention for her experience with 'Barbie Botox.' Lux's procedure involved injecting 40 units of Botox into each trapezius muscle, with the intention of slimming her shoulders and elongating her neck.

This innovative approach to Botox injections has garnered traction on social media platforms like TikTok, with the hashtag #BarbieBotox amassing over 7 million views.

Dr. Parisha Acharya, lead cosmetic doctor at London's Waterhouse Young clinic, explained that Botox works by interrupting the connection between muscles and nerves.

Nach Barbie Film:

Neuester Tik Tok & Beauty Trend:#barbiebotox



Aufgrund des Wunsches Schultern bzw. möglichst wenig Schultern wie Barbie zu haben, kommt Botox zum Einsatz.

Die Ergebnisse werden auf Tik Tok veröffentlicht.



An der Gesundheit & der message des Films vorbei. pic.twitter.com/khmbgISog7 — infoluencer 🆗️ (@infoluencer) August 21, 2023

Over time, this disruption leads to muscle weakening and even paralysis. For 'Barbie Botox,' the intended outcome is a reduction in muscle size, especially in the trapezius muscles, which in turn results in a more delicate and elongated appearance.

While the promise of a more delicate physique is enticing, 'Barbie Botox' is not without its risks. Dr. Acharya emphasized that incorrect administration or dosing can lead to complete muscle paralysis.

The migration of Botox from the injection site to surrounding muscles is also a concern, particularly when administered around the neck area. This could potentially impact an individual's ability to hold their head up properly.

Isabelle Lux's experience of initial pain, tension, and stiffness highlights the possible discomfort associated with the procedure.