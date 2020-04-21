Arab Influencers do Their Own Take on The Viral TikTok Challenge #DontRush

Despite social distancing, people are still virtually uniting on social media with creative challenges.

This week, Arab influencers did their own take on the viral TikTok challenge #DontRush.

The trend consists of users coming together to share before and after clips of them getting ready and linking the videos with transitions.

While the social media stars stay at home amid COVID-19 measures, each of them appeared in the video showing off the cultural practices of their countries of origin.

The challenge featured Palestinian Haifa Beseisso, Emirati Azza Al-Mughairy, Saudis Ibrahim Basha and Molham, Egyptian Mohammed Tarek, Moroccan Zaïna Aguenaou, Yemeni Anas OD, Algerian Ines Sebiane, Sudanese Amna Hamdto and Iraqi Deema Al-Asadi.

The influencers all come together by the end of the video to sing: “We stand together. We are proud of all our countries. But we know we are one team. United, as you can see.”

The song, “Don’t Rush” originally by hip hop duo Young T & Bugsey, was edited by Sudanese musician Kimo Basha to fit each influencer’s culture.

This article has been adapted from its original source.