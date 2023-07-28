Arab Sheikh's biggest $20 million 'Giant' Hummer breaks down - special team arrives!

ALBAWABA - In a captivating incident that quickly went viral on social media, an enormous Hummer belonging to an Arab Sheikh faced a roadblock and was unable to move forward.

The video footage of the stranded vehicle garnered immense attention, surpassing 10 million views. Local news reports indicated that a specialized team was immediately dispatched to aid the Sheikh in this unexpected predicament. What drew further interest was the stark contrast in size between the Hummer and the vehicles of the assisting team.

Dubai Rainbow Sheikh’s giant Hummer H1 “X3” is three times bigger than a regular Hummer H1 SUV (14 meters long, 6 meters wide, and 5.8 meters high). The Hummer is also fully drivable



A Passionate Car Enthusiast

International media outlets reported that the colossal vehicle was owned by Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, also known as the renowned "Dubai's Rainbow Sheikh." Famous for his profound love for cars, Nahyan has dedicated a significant portion of his wealth to amass an awe-inspiring car collection. Among the remarkable automobiles in his possession, the oversized Hummer H1 stands out prominently, as witnessed in the viral video.

Over 3,000 Cars in His Collection

The Sheikh's extraordinary Hummer H1 X3 measures approximately 14 meters in length, 6 meters in height, and 5 meters in width. The vehicle's value has been appraised at a staggering $20 million, showcasing the luxury and extravagance it represents. Reports suggest that Nahyan's car collection boasts an astonishing array of over 3,000 vehicles, further attesting to his passion for the automotive world. Additionally, Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan often frequents car museums, nurturing his profound appreciation for these mechanical masterpieces.