Archaeologists Discover 9,000-Year-Old Shrine in Jordan

A team of Jordanian and French archaeologists have discovered a shrine in Jordan that is approximately 9,000 years old.

The discovery was announced on Tuesday Feb. 22 by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Nayef Al Fayez and reported on by state news agencies in Jordan.

اكتشاف منشأة أثرية فريدة بمنطقة جبال الخشابية بالجفر في البادية الجنوبية الشرقية #عاجل #الاردن #التلفزيون_الأردني pic.twitter.com/SipYWzBT9L — Jordan TV-التلفزيون الأردني (@JrtvMedia) February 22, 2022

According to Fayez and archaeologists interviewed by state media, the shrine is part of a ritual complex dating back to the Neolithic period that was found near “desert kites,” or mass traps believed to have been used to corral gazelles for slaughter.

Archaeologists told state media that “collective hunting was central to the ritual practices of the Ghassanid” and that the shrine was likely dedicated to worship.

Anthropomorphic stone-carved figures were discovered at the site as well and members of the archaeology team told state media they were stunned to see the pristine condition the artifacts were in despite being approximately 9,000 years old.

The region around modern-day Jordan is known as the cradle of civilization because it is where some of the earliest civilizations in history were formed.

Fayez told state media that, “The archaeological sites in Jordan have great social, cultural and economic value at national and international levels, as they are an integral part of history.”