Architectural feats in the Gulf include massive structures standing as testament to the countries’ engineering prowess and flourishing economies. Here are some of the most extravagant throughout the region.

Burj Khalifa - UAE

First up of these architectural feats in the Gulf is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. It’s arguably the most famous and rightfully so as it is the tallest building in the world at 828 meters (2,717 feet) and 163 floors.

The Kingdom Centre - Saudi Arabia

Next is the Kingdom Centre in Saudi Arabia’s capital city Riyadh. It’s one of the largest structures in the country with 99 floors, a shopping mall and Four Seasons Hotel all packed within the building.

This skyscraper is a bit reminiscent of the Eye of Sauron from The Lord of the Rings and is well worth a visit if you’re in the country.

Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque - Oman

The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Oman is the largest mosque in the country and is of the most beautiful architectural feats in the Gulf.

The polished stone floors surrounding the mosque reflect the scenery and the intricately designed interior is capable of housing hundreds of worshippers.

Palm Jumeirah - UAE

Palm Jumeirah rivals the Burj Khalifa in terms of extravagant architectural feats in the Gulf and the UAE.

It’s a man-made island that was constructed from a previously barren archipelago off the coast of Dubai. Now, it’s home to some of the best hotels, restaurants and slices of beach in the region.

The National Museum of Qatar - Qatar

The National Museum of Qatar is a work of art in the form of a functional museum. It features four main buildings with massive white discs sharply lining the structure to resemble desert crystal roses that can be found in the country’s deserts.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi - UAE

Not to be outdone by the National Museum of Qatar, the Louvre Abu Dhabi is a museum and one of the incredibly beautiful architectural feats in the Gulf.

The water and sharp, modern design of the building invite you inside to see art and artifacts displayed around rays of light shining through the stone-mesh ceiling.