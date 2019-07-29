Makkah's Architecture Exhibit Features Unique Islamic Style

The Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition, one of Makkah’s most popular landmarks, occupies 1,200 square meters near the King Abdul Aziz Complex for the manufacturing of the Kaaba’s cover (Kiswa) in the Umm Al-Joud district.

The expected number of visitors ranges between 2,000 and 6,000 per day.

The exhibition’s design is consistent with the unique Islamic style and the distinctive architecture of the Grand Mosque in Makkah. It has attracted a remarkable number of visitors, including both pilgrims and residents, who have come to learn about the development stages of the Two Holy Mosques during the Saudi era.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has established this integrated exhibition to act as a historical and cultural platform that serves the Islamic community. It sheds light on the architecture of the Two Holy Mosques and broadens the visitors’ historical and cultural knowledge.





The exhibition is considered one the most important museums in the Makkah region. It was inaugurated by the late Prince Abdul Majeed bin Abdul Aziz on behalf of the late King Fahd bin Abdul Aziz on Feb. 1, 2000.

The Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition comprises seven halls: The reception hall, the Grand Mosque’s hall, the Kaaba hall, the photography hall, the manuscripts’ hall, the hall of the Prophet’s Mosque, and the Zamzam hall.

The reception hall features models and photographs of the Two Holy Mosques, and rare archaeological artifacts.

The exhibition features two models of the Two Holy Mosques, a number of manuscripts and engravings from the libraries of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, valuable antiques, architectural models, and rare photographs.

Among the exhibition’s most important exhibits is one of the Kaaba’s wooden pillars, which dates back to 65 AH, the Kaaba’s spout, which dates back to 1021 AH, the Kaaba’s wooden ladder, which dates back to 1240 AH, the door of the Kaaba, which dates back to 1363 AH, and many other exhibits that reflect the development of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The exhibition also features rare photos of the Two Holy Mosques, a copy of the Qur’an that was written during the reign of Uthman ibn Affan and relics of the opening of Zamzam well.

The Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition offers a number of services during the holy month of Ramadan, such as the distribution of the Qur’an and Zamzam water as well as preparing a bus to transport visitors between the outskirts of the Grand Mosque’s yards to the exhibition.

It also provides services to people with special needs to ensure they enjoy a great experience through facilitating their movement into the halls and providing wheelchairs.

The exhibition hires 30 qualified employees, who provide knowledge and guidance services to all visitors and introduce them to the different parts of the exhibition.

This article has been adapted from its original source.