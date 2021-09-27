Argentinian Couples Triumphant at 2021 Buenos Aires Tango World Cup

Two Argentine couples win the 2021 Buenos Aires Tango World Cup.

Hear exciting new orchestras and established artists, pick up some steps in the classes, and see some of the world's most talented dancers in action - all for free at the world's biggest tango festival right in tango's birthplace and home.

Whether you're a serious tango lover or all you know is that it has "something to do with Argentina," the country's premier tango festival in Buenos Aires has something for everyone.

Every year thousands of dancers and fans of tango music converge on Buenos Aires, the birthplace of tango, for a two-week extravaganza of free concerts, classes, milongas, and other events.

Held through a combination of in-person and virtual events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's world tango dance championship involved around 800 dancers from 25 countries.

The finals were staged in front of the illuminated Buenos Aires Obelisk at the heart of the Argentine capital.

Emmanuel Casal and Yanina Muzyka came first in the stage category, the most flamboyant and scenographic style. Agustin Agnez and Barbara Ferreyra won the salon category.

Salon tango is danced at milongas, nightclubs dedicated to the Buenos Aires iconic dance, where dancers move forward together throughout the song drawing an imaginary circle around the dance floor.

The tango competition coincided with the reopening of Buenos Aires' famed "milongas" or tango salons after the pandemic had forced them to shut for 18 months.

Tango, a musical genre that includes dance, music, poetry and song, was declared in 2009 Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.