Art Basel's Swiss Art Fair is Back In-Person

Ewelina Lepionko

Published September 23rd, 2021 - 07:57 GMT
Francesco Clemente's 'The Senses (Sight, Taste and Hearing)' on view at Art Basel Unlimited.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Highlights
Art Basel is back with more masks, fewer Americans and surprisingly strong sales.
Art Basel Opens Its First Fair in 18 Months With an Among-Friends Vibe.

Often referred to as the Olympics of the art world, Art Basel is inarguably the world’s largest art event and one of the most important international art fairs.

At long last, Art Basel is about to get physical once again. Running from 24 – 26 September 2021 at Messe Basel, the fair promises a radical mix of new commissions and iconic works. 

Art Basel is a for-profit, privately owned and managed, international art fair staged annually in Basel, Switzerland; Miami Beach, Florida; and Hong Kong. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Art Basel works in collaboration with the host city's local institutions to help grow and develop art programs. They aim to connect collectors, galleries, and artists and act as a driving force in support of galleries and nurturing the careers of artists. 

While Art Basel provides a platform for galleries to show and sell their work to buyers, it has gained a large international audience of art spectators and students as well.

The history starts in the 1970s when Basel gallerists Ernst Beyeler, Trudl Bruckner, and Balz Hilt create an international art fair that proves to be a success from the start. More than 16,000 visitors attend the inaugural show to see 90 galleries and 30 publishers from 10 countries. In the 2000s Art Basel debuts in Miami Beach. The first edition features 160 galleries from 23 countries and attracts 30,000 visitors. In 2010 Art Basel presents its inaugural show in Hong Kong and attracts over 60,000 visitors.

Art Basel is an all-encompassing art exhibition, not only does it provide a space for international artists to exhibit their work, but it also doesn’t place limits on the type of artwork shown. Everything from paintings, sculptures, prints, mixed media, installations, and much more are welcomed and included at the event.

As is now the status quo for art fairs, the event will embrace a hybrid format, blending physical and digital offerings to engage with a broad international audience.


