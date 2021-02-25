Art D’Egypte Takes Part in The Virtual 'Intersect21' Exhibit in California

The Egyptian art platform, Art D’Egypte, has participated in Intersect21, a virtual art exhibition for design and photography, featuring artworks by three Egyptian artists.

The virtual exhibition will feature 21 galleries from 10 countries and regions, including North Africa and the Middle East.

The exhibition will run from 16 February to 22 February both online and at the Intersect21 headquarters in Southern California.

ArtD’Egypte founder Nadine Abdel Ghaffar said, “Our participation in Intersect21 is part of the vision and strategy of Art D’Egypte to introduce Egyptian artists abroad and integrate into the global art scene.”

During Intersect21, Art D’Egypte will feature artworks by three Egyptian artists who have previously participated in the Technocrats Exhibition in Cairo, namely Dina Jereidini, Marwan El Gamal, and Nada Baraka.

Intesect21 It is one of the many virtual exhibitions that Art D’Egypte has participated in to spread Egyptian art internationally. This is leading up to the “Forever is Now” in October 2021, which will be held for the first time at the Giza Plateau, to bring together artists from all over the world to witness the greatness of ancient Egyptian civilisation.

The “Forever is Now Exhibition” is held under the auspices of Egypt’s Ministries of Foreign Affairs, and Tourism and Antiquities, as well as UNESCO

Contemporary artists from all over the world will come to Egypt to show their work while a cultural awareness programme would involve the community of the Giza Pyramids Plateau in organising the exhibition. It will provide the opportunity for young Egyptians to participate as tour guides and heritage guardians throughout the duration of the exhibition

Abdel Ghaffar asserted that the Intersect21 exhibition provides a focused and organised platform for cultural exchange between different countries and regions. It explores the concept of art and encouraging artists in these areas to work to support culture in different societies

Art D’Egypte is also participating in the exhibition with videos and online panel discussions to shed light on the artistic work and cultural relations between countries. Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Art D’Egypte has begun employing online and digital platforms in all its activities.

It launched the first Egyptian arts and culture platform and issued a series of exclusive digital content that includes lectures by professors, artists and intellectuals from all over the world through their YouTube channel.

It also launched the first cultural podcast in Egypt, under the title “Cultural Dialogues”, with the aim of sharing knowledge and information, whilst inspiring and educating youth, and helping to spread art and culture in Egyptian society

Intersect 21 was launched on the website Intersect2021.com on 16 February, and will run to 22 February. It will then feature on Artsy from 16 February to 15 March.

