Art Dubai Announces Gallery Line-Up for 2022

Taking place from 11-13 March, Art Dubai 2022 will be presenting its most extensive edition to date featuring 114 gallery presentations across its sections: Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba and Digital.

The fair will include more than 30 first-time participants with over 50% of the gallery programme drawn from the Global South, reaffirming the fair’s ambition to be a global platform of discovery.

GALLERIES

For Art Dubai’s 15th edition, the fair’s gallery sections will drive meaningful engagement through the rich cultural heritage and contemporary art practices from the Middle East and extending to territories across the Asian and African continents as well as Latin America.

Art Dubai will present over 100 galleries from more than 40 countries across four main gallery sections: Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba and new section Digital.

Stems Gallery-Courtesy of Art Dubai

CONTEMPORARY

Art Dubai Contemporary showcases galleries from around the world, ranging from emerging art scenes to established centres, presenting solo or group shows and offering new global perspectives to help cultivate a culture of discovery.

Art Dubai Contemporary applications are reviewed by the Art Dubai Selection Committee:

Isabelle van den Eynde, Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde

Ursula Krinzinger, Galerie Krinzinger

Priyanka Raja, Experimenter

Andrée Sfeir-Semler, Sfeir-Semler Gallery

MODERN

Art Dubai Modern features presentations by modern masters from the MENASA region. Featuring exceptional works by 20th century artists working in specific geo-historical contexts, the section aims to drive new narratives and connections across exhibited presentations and across time.

Art Dubai Modern is curated by Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellarth, Founders and Directors of Art Reoriented and Directors of the Hamburger Bahnhof, Berlin.

BAWWABA

Bawwaba, meaning gateway in Arabic, serves as a portal to discovery of works created in the past year or specifically for the fair, offering visitors a curated reading of current artistic developments across wide geographical scopes across “The Global South”, via ambitious solo artist presentations.

Bawwaba is curated by Nancy Adajania, cultural theorist and independent curator

ART DUBAI DIGITAL

A new gallery section will feature several international platforms working with NFTs; contemporary galleries with projects devoted to new media and digital art; galleries that have been working with digital art since the 1980s; and NFT e-commerce sites and organisations that are turning existing physical art into NFTs.

Art Dubai Digital is curated by cultural researcher Chris Fussner, Tropical Futures Institute.