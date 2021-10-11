Artist Hope Gangloff Captures Her Friends in Intimate Settings

Hope Gangloff is one of the few artists to cultivate a real mystique in the era of instant communication.

Hope Gangloff was born in 1974 is an American painter based in New York City.

Known primarily as a portrait painter, Hope Gangloff immortalizes her friends in large-scale paintings. Gangloff's acrylic and collage paintings show her subjects in intimate settings—often domestic interiors—in poses of relaxation or quiet focus.

A graduate of Cooper Union worked as an illustrator for publications like the New York Times and __The New Yorker_.

In 2011, she had her first solo museum exhibition at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, aptly titled “Love Letters.” Intimate and nuanced, Gangloff’s vibrant portraits of modern-day bohemians have also been exhibited at the MSU Broad and the Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University. Her work can also be found in the collections of prominent museums like the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

She focuses on creating vibrant and truthful portraits to share her view of modern American life.

“When you’re an artist, you have to be cool with being uncomfortable, pretty much all the time,” Gangloff says.

By capturing the generation of young adults in her illustrations and paintings, she documents this era's struggle during these tumultuous economic times.

Her vision carries its own idiom, planted firmly in a garden of her own personal life, her personal acquaintances, her home. Gangloff has achieved greatness by truly removing herself and any sort of personal drama from the large crowd of spectators. She is famous without being a famous face, so she can walk among everyday people and live as they do.

You can see more of the artist’s portraits, as well as her still life paintings, ink drawings, and political posters on her website and Instagram.