Asmaa Al-Assad's Cousin Goes Missing in Lebanon

The cousin of the wife of Syrian President Bashar Assad has been missing for two days, local media reported Tuesday.

Murhaf al-Akhras, cousin of Asma Assad, disappeared between the areas of Chtoura and Aley.

According to local media, sources denied any information that Akhras had been kidnapped. Reasons for his disappearance remain unclear.

Akhras, who is in his 40s, lives in Lebanon and had been in Bhamdoun for three days.





This article has been adapted from its original source.