Australian Astronaut Shares Advice on Adapting to Self-Isolation

Australian astronaut Andy Thomas has some advice for families adapting to new lives of self-isolation and working from small spaces at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Twenty years ago the South Australian spent 140 days in a Russian space station confined to a small space, breathing the same air with the same people 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"When I went up I thought this is going to be a tough duty," Thomas told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) in an interview.

But he recalled that it turned out not to be as bad as he first expected, the German News Agency reported. Thomas said there were two big milestones to conquer to get your basic needs met.

"You have to have a food plan. Then you need a plan for personal hygiene. Understand where the food is, how to get what you need for basic nutrition and, if you're a homeowner, I imagine you'll have to figure out a plan for your family," the astronaut explained.

"Figuring out how to maintain a personal hygiene plan in the face of social isolation is also important," he stressed, noting that it is important to have access to soap and individual towels, as well as washing consistency.

Thomas was based on Mir Space Station, which operated in low Earth orbit from 1986-2001. "Once you find that balance where you're producing useful work, meaningful work and your recreation is fulfilling, then the experience of confinement can be tranquil, serene," he assured.

Thomas believes people who are socially isolating should take advantage of teleworking — working online to stay connected to other employees and work systems whilst working from home. "If you can't telework you'll have to find other things to do around the house," he said.

