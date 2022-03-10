Awan Festival: A Platform For People’s Stories

Celebrating Women's History Month the Arts Canteen is currently presenting the Arab Women Artists Now(AWAN) Festival – showcasing music, performance, spoken word, film and talks from Arab women artists from across the globe.

"Now into its seventh year, we’re so excited to welcome back AWAN Festival into our building for 2022, from Wed 2 – Sat 12 March," the organizers stated.

The festival began on March second with an evening of live music and poetry, exploring the themes of love and identity through ASWAT (voices in Arabic) of poets, Yomn Al-Kaisi, Amal Khalidi, Shaima Alterkawi, lisa luxx and Intibint.

On Sat 5 Mar, Emilie Serri’s award winning film Damascus Dreams screened in AWAN Studio space, followed by a pre-recorded Q&A. Palestinian filmmaker Samaher Alqadi’s As I Want was also screened later in the day, following the uprising of women during and after the Arab Spring, and their fight for liberation.

AWAN Short Films are a great opportunity to catch three new releases from rising filmmakers Zaina Bseiso with When Light Is Displaced, Faiza Ambah with Nour Shams and Suzannah Mirghani with Al-Sit.

About Awan

AWAN aims to bring the work of its inspiring Arab women artists to a wider audience.

The festival bring's together an exciting and eclectic mix of collaborations and creative projects and is an important opportunity for conversation and cultural and artistic exchange. The programme features theatre, film, art and comedy, as well as workshops and debate, and celebrates contemporary creativity, challenge stereotypes and bring different communities together. AWAN Festival is supported by Arts Council England and its other partners and venues and is produced by Arts Canteen Founder & Director: Aser El Saqqa.

About Art Canteen

Arts Canteen is a London-based venture with big ambition. Our aim is to explore artistic relationships between the Middle East and Mediterranean regions and diverse audiences across Europe. We will provide platforms for emerging and mid-career artists who create exciting contemporary visual art and music.

Arts Canteen is not a fixed space but a home for stirring the arts. They want to share ideas and open new conversations through events, exhibitions and this Facebook page.