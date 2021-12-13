Bahrain’s Largest Roman Catholic Church Holds First Sunday Mass

Bahrain’s largest Roman Catholic church held the first Mass on Sunday.

The Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia, the biggest Catholic church ⛪️ in the Arabian peninsula, opens its doors in Bahrain 🇧🇭 @AlArabiya_Eng

pic.twitter.com/Y3tTZADoBY — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) December 10, 2021

Father Saji Thomas led the Mass in “Our Lady of Arabia" church, which is located 20 kilometers south of the capital, Manama.

The church, the largest in the Arab Gulf region, was opened on Thursday at a cost of over $10 million.

According to the state news agency, the cathedral can seat up to 2,300 people and will serve the 80,000 Catholic Christians in Bahrain, who are mainly workers from India and the Philippines.

The Gulf's first Roman Catholic church, "The Sacred Heart Church", was opened in Manama in 1939.

