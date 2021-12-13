  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Bahrain’s Largest Roman Catholic Church Holds First Sunday Mass

Bahrain’s Largest Roman Catholic Church Holds First Sunday Mass

Published December 13th, 2021 - 08:05 GMT
The Roman Catholic church was named “Our Lady of Arabia".
A picture shows a view of Our Lady of Arabia Cathedral in Awali, south of the Bahraini capital Manama, on December 8, 2021. (Photo by Mazen Mahdi / AFP)
Highlights
The Roman Catholic church was named “Our Lady of Arabia".

Bahrain’s largest Roman Catholic church held the first Mass on Sunday.

Also Read'Book of Yeezus': Has Kanye West Written His Own Bible?'Book of Yeezus': Has Kanye West Written His Own Bible?

Father Saji Thomas led the Mass in “Our Lady of Arabia" church, which is located 20 kilometers south of the capital, Manama.

The church, the largest in the Arab Gulf region, was opened on Thursday at a cost of over $10 million.

 

According to the state news agency, the cathedral can seat up to 2,300 people and will serve the 80,000 Catholic Christians in Bahrain, who are mainly workers from India and the Philippines.

The Gulf's first Roman Catholic church, "The Sacred Heart Church", was opened in Manama in 1939.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:ChurchBahrainlargest cathedralCathedralCatholic ChristiansCatholicRoman Catholic

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...