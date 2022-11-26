Balance it out!

ALBAWABA - For so long, balance was something that I overlooked and undervalued. It was only after I had many conversations with one of my close friends about balance, did I come to understand the importance of living a balanced life.

What does it mean to live a balanced life?

Finding the right balance for yourself can be difficult at times. But defining what a balanced life looks like for you can help. To do so, let us break down what living a balanced life entails.

When a person lives a balanced life, they know how to strike the right balance in all aspects. This includes knowing how to take care of your mental and physical health, social life, career, and spirituality without having to give up on any of them. However, at times, we can end up tipping the balance and neglecting some of your needs. This might result in a negative impact on your mental health and overall well-being and thus affecting the quality of your life.

Living and maintaining a healthy and balanced life has a significant impact on your well-being and overall health. This can look like having a balanced diet, working out regularly, and growing professionally without reaching burnout.

And while balance can look different for everyone, here are 6 tips that can help you balance your life out:

1. Set realistic goals

One mistake we all fall into is setting unrealistic expectations for ourselves and we end up being disappointed and frustrated with ourselves. This is where balance comes in.

Learning where you stand and what you are able to achieve can help you set realistic goals. Being balanced means you know your own abilities and understand that you do not need to bleed yourself dry.

2. Be kind to yourself

Many of us forget that we are only human and we can do so much. Being kind to ourselves helps remind us that we can only do so much.

An integral part of learning how to become a more balanced person goes back to prioritizing your needs and well-being.

Always remember to have your own back!

3. Take care of your mind and body

Eating a small piece of chocolate does not mean you are not eating right.

However, eating a whole cake means you're going way off balance!

Maintaining a healthy diet will not only help you train yourself to choose balance over eating too much or too little, but it will also help improve your well-being.

4. Hold yourself accountable

We all lose our footing sometimes and learning how to hold ourselves accountable will help us get back on track!

If you feel like holding yourself accountable might be difficult at first, turn to tools that might help you keep track of your progress.

5. Learn to say NO

Learning how to say NO to things and people that might tip you off is crucial to practice maintaining your balance. Learn how to say “NO” to that yummy chocolate you know will end up triggering your sweet tooth.

Say NO to anything you might feel will make sticking to your balance difficult.

6. Ask for help

Asking for help is a normal and humane thing to do. However, so many of us try to figure everything out on our own, not knowing that this might cause burnout or push us to completely fall off balance.

If you feel like you need the support of family and friends, ask them for their support. Learn how to prioritize your goals and tasks and when to delegate things to others.

Ultimately, finding the right balance is not easy, but it is definitely something you will thank yourself for in the long run. It requires work and commitment, but doing it will help you reach a healthy and balanced life where you can be physically and mentally healthy, have strong social connections, and be successful at your job.

“Finding balance requires saying ‘no’ to something else so you can do what you want.

A little advice to creating more balance in your lives:

Most of the time, we blame others, but we are the ones that are not making a choice. Let go of unnecessary tasks, ask for help, and be open to adjusting your goals and priorities.

Work more efficiently by identifying what is a priority and what is not, which means less thinking and more doing!” - Dareen Kotob, Emotional Fitness Coach and Co-founder of Crossroads Advising