Bangladeshi Kidnap, Rapes Woman in Kuwait

Police have arrested an unidentified Bangladeshi for kidnapping a 20-year-old female compatriot and raping her, reports Al-Rai daily.

According to the security sources, the victim was found in Khaitan, held captive by her kidnapper for two days, after her mother filed a complaint with the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh Police Station saying her daughter had gone missing from her home when she was away at work.

The issue was handed over to the Personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) who conducted intensive investigations which led them to the suspect in Khaitan.

Armed with a search and arrest warrant from the Public Prosecution police raided the place and rescued the woman, after interrogations returned her to her mother and handed over the kidnapper to the Public Prosecution. During interrogation the victim said the kidnapper raped her and prevented her from leaving. A case of kidnap and rape has been filed against the man.