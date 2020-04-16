Banksy Unveils His Latest 'Home-work' Masterpiece in Coronavirus Lockdown

Banksy has taken to social media to reveal his latest masterpiece amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The mysterious street artist gave fans a rare insight into his life in lockdown by sharing a series of images of his bathroom covered in his infamous rat sketches, which have featured in his previous artworks, alongside the caption: 'My wife hates it when I work from home'.

The comical scene, which was shared on the artist's Instagram page, showed the rodents knocking the bathroom mirror to one side, hanging on the light pull, swinging on a towel ring and stepping on a tube of toothpaste.

The latest creation by the elusive artist from Bristol comes as the UK continues to control the spread of Covid-19 which has now claimed the lives of 12,868.

Upon closer inspection, Banksy's latest work, which was shared with fans on Wednesday, showed one rat skipping on a roll of toilet paper, causing the tissue to roll down and across the floor.

While another rat was seen urinating against the toilet seat.

Elsewhere, one rat was reflected in the mirror apparently tallying up the days in lockdown in red lipstick while another appeared to hold onto a towel ring as it stepped onto a tube of toothpaste.

After the artist shared his latest creation from the confines of his home, social media users flocked to his Instagram page to offer their thoughts on the unusual art, with one hailing it a 'masterpiece'.

One user wrote: 'Just made your restroom worth more than your whole house.'

Establishing himself as the world's most elusive artist, the 'graffiti guerrilla', who began his street art 25 years ago, has seen his works coveted by collectors and celebrities including the Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

His identity was shrouded in secrecy until The Mail on Sunday launched an investigation in 2008, naming Robin Gunningham as the Bristol artist.

When the paper published its groundbreaking investigation, the artist's former agent and photographer Steve Lazarides told an American newspaper that a photograph of Mr Gunningham – taken in Jamaica four years earlier and showing a man kneeling by a spray can – did not show Banksy.

