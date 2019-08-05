'On a Flight': Passenger Captures Video of Bat Inside a Plane

It was a freakish flight for passengers on board an American airline plane who screamed and ducked for cover as a bat flew around the jet's cabin.

In a terrifying video filmed by a passenger shows the eerie creature flying back and forth in an ultra-low-cost Spirit Airlines plane flying to Newark, New Jersey, at night. According to reports in Daily Mail, the bat was spotted circling around the plane just half-an-hour after take-off, leaving passengers aghast.

In the video, some passengers and crew can be seen running down the aisle and ducking for cover while a child can be heard screaming with fear. It is reported that one of the passengers eventually caught the bat and shut it in the plane's lavatory.

A bat on a flight.... only on Spirit Airlines 🤣 pic.twitter.com/H0vY8DyC0i — Sports ON Tap Hoops (@NBAInside_Stuff) August 4, 2019

Peter Scattini, who was on board the flight, tweeted a video of the bat alongside a witty caption. He wrote: 'Me, twice a year: I'll never fly spirit again. Me, this morning, after deciding I'd rather save 12 dollars'. Scattini explained that although his Spirit flight cost just $57, it was an unpleasant experience until someone trapped the bat between a book and a cup and then locked it in one of the lavatories. While woman posted on Twitter: 'Here's a crazy flight experience. A bat was on the plane headed to Newark. It came out while the plane was in the air. Luckily no one was hurt. One of the passengers caught it and put it in the bathroom'.





