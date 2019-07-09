Beers, Beers and More, All in Beirut

The third edition of the Beirut International Beer Event has high hopes for this year, aiming to bring together local and international craft beer to encourage more Lebanese brewers to enter the market.

In the unique setting of the Beirut Hippodrome, the organizers brought together more than 100 international and local beer brands and a selective category of food, chosen to complement the extensive breadth of beers on offer.

“We would like to create something unique in Lebanon that joins all different kinds of beer, whether local or international,” Fadel Moubarak, one of the organizers of the event, said.

According to Nemer Jreije, owner of organizing company Art-Monit, the event gathered a total 4500 people in 2018. While last year the first day brought 800 people through their doors, Thursday, the first day of this year, had 1700 visitors, according to Jreije.

“We wanted to create a mood of fun around the beer and gather all beers present on the market for Lebanese people to know more about them,” Jreije said.

People were tasting their zesty gluten-free beers, classic ice-cold lagers and rich-tasting IPAs while enjoying the entertainment opportunities the organizers prepared for them. Some listened to the live bands and DJs sound tracking the event, while others were playing beer games and participating in a string of competition with valuable prizes.

“Nice, generous people, good food choices. It’s great here, I love it!” Catherine Ohara, an attendee of the event, told The Daily Star.

Belgium, the guest of honor of the festival, brought in a number of brewers and distributors.





Marc Schrauwen, representative of the 100-years-old Kasteel family brewery, hopes the beer festival will help the company access the Lebanese market.

Antoine Assaf, a Lebanese distributor, runs a family company that imports Belgian beer to Lebanon. His love for Belgian beer comes from his numerous visits to the country, which made him decide to bring his passion back home.

He believes there’s a growing demand for craft beer in Lebanon and he prides himself with being the Middle East distributor for ELAN, a Belgian beer company. He aims to educate Lebanese people about the variety of beer.

“I used to have to explain to people what an IPA was and the culture around beer, but now people really get it and there’s a growing demand,” Assad said.

The Belgian Ambassador Hubert Cooreman, was the main initiator of bringing his country’s beer to the event. “I think there’s an increasing interest in Lebanon in what I would call “better beer” and because of that I would like to encourage Belgian beer exports,” Cooreman told The Daily Star.

Jreije, the organizer, hopes to encourage Lebanese brewers more and grow the industry in Lebanon.

“The Belgian are helping us with professionals coming to show Lebanese brewers how to develop their product,” he said.

While Belgian beer was the star of the event, Almaza, the Lebanese beer giant, was also present, together with local craft beer brewers that are just entering the market.

Hala Trad, managing partner of the new local craft beer Baladi, came to the beer festival to advertise their product. Founded by a group of family and friends four months ago, the brewery offers four different types of beer, ranging from IPA, lager, Irish red and an earthier black caffeinated beer.

“We try to show the difference between craft and commercial beer,” Trad said.

While Baladi beer is only available in a few bars in Gemmayzeh, the company hopes to benefit from the exposure of the festival and further distribute its beer in more bars around Beirut.

For everyone interested in trying out the big variety of beer, the last evening of the event will be Saturday at the Beirut Hippodrome.

This article has been adapted from its original source.