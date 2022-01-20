For the majority of the Middle East the sun is out year-round and rainy days are rare. If you’re planning a vacation to the region to take advantage of this consistent sunshine, be sure to check out the best beaches in the Middle East.

1. Half Moon Bay – Saudi Arabia

Half Moon Bay in Saudi Arabia is incredibly popular with tourists because it has some of the best beaches in the Middle East. The soft white sand and crystal-clear water make for the type of beach spots most people dream of.

It’s open for day visits or overnight stays depending on what you’re looking for, but for the best views and best beach access then plan to make a reservation with the Dana Beach Resort at the bay.

2. Aqaba – Jordan

Aqaba is a small city in Jordan stationed at the tip of the Gulf of Aqaba which feeds into the Red Sea. It’s a beautiful, tourist-friendly city and has some of the best beaches in the Middle East.

There are public beaches like Al-Ghandour Beach but for something not as busy head to a private beach like the Ayla B12 Beach Club or the Intercontinental Aqaba Beach Club. You’ll need to pay to enter but it can be worth the money to enjoy secluded coastline in Jordan.

3. Bilaj Al Jazayer – Bahrain

Bilaj Al Jazayer in Bahrain is one of the best beaches in the Middle East and it’s one that was recently overhauled.

It was cleaned, landscaped and redesigned with parking and dining options in mind as to better host the mass of people who visit this beach year-round.

Don’t skip out on this rejuvenated costal hotspot if you’re looking beautiful beaches in the region.

4. Inland Sea – Qatar

Next up is Inland Sea (Khor Al Adaid) in Qatar. It’s a UNESCO recognized nature reserve and a gorgeous public beach.

You’ll need to hire a driver to get there because you’ll be off-roading through sand dunes to reach this spot but it’s a beach that’s well worth the effort. The views here are gorgeous and it has a little bit of everything whether you’re looking for coastal fishing, swimming or camping.

5. Sunset Beach – Dubai

Dubai is without a doubt home to some of the best beaches in the Middle East. There are plenty of spots to choose from if you’re in the city but a must-see is Sunset Beach also known as Umm Suqeim beach.

It’s usually a quieter, less crowded beach with a beautiful view of the famous Dubai hotel Burj Al Arab. The water and weather here are also warm even in the winter, so it’s a great beach to visit regardless of the time of year.