The Middle East is a great region of the world to go to for anyone interested in off-roading. There are expansive deserts with towering sand dunes that you can race across in your four-wheeler. If you want to experience this popular pastime for yourself, check out the best off-roading locations in the Middle East.

The UAE

The UAE is easily one of the best off-roading locations in the Middle East. It’s an extremely tourist friendly location, the cities Dubai and Abu Dhabi are tourist hotspots, and you can find off-roading rental services throughout the country.

Contact a guide and consider heading to desert off-roading routes like the Al Remah Route, Hameem Loop and the Umm Al Oush Route. All three are great for beginner off-roaders and offer thrills for more experienced drivers as well.

Oman

Oman, which can easily be driven to from the UAE and vice versa, is another one of the best off-roading locations in the Middle East.

Off-roading is a majorly popular pastime in the country and there’s a flourishing culture surrounding it. Head to Oman if you want to go racing through the desert, and be sure to go to Wahiba Sands for a beautiful dune bashing spot.

Saudi Arabia

Up Next, considering heading to Saudi Arabia if you’re looking for dune bashing. It’s one of the best off-roading locations in the Middle East, and with the extensive size of the country there are an equally extensive number of places to go off-roading.

Now that it’s winter it’s the perfect time of the year to go since it’s not too hot. You can also partake in the Saudi tradition of camping in the dunes along with your off-roading adventure.

Jordan

If you’re looking for a beautiful desert to go driving through then consider heading to Jordan. It’s not the most popular dune bashing location because it’s not allowed in certain areas, but Wadi Rum is a must-see.

Its gorgeous orange and red sand give an other-worldly appearance and the isolation of the location help you appreciate the beauty around you.

You’ll need to hire a local guide to enter the desert but once you do you can drive or be driven through one of the most breathtaking deserts in the world.

Egypt

Finally, head to Egypt if you want to see the pyramids while you enjoy some of the best off-roading locations in the Middle East.

You can experience ancient historical sites, explore the bustling Arab city Cairo then go on a desert adventure in your off-road vehicle.

Just be sure to go with a guide so you stay safe and know where you’re going when exploring the country’s expansive sand dunes.