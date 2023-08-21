Biden administration to urge Americans get new COVID-19 vaccine

ALBAWABA As the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the president Joe Biden administration is gearing up to implement a comprehensive strategy to counter a potential new wave of infections this autumn.

A White House official recently revealed plans to encourage all Americans to receive a booster shot for the coronavirus, in response to emerging variants of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been closely monitoring the evolving landscape of COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions.

While there has been an increase in the number of cases, it is important to note that the overall infection levels remain relatively low.

*BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO URGE AMERICANS GET NEW COVID-19 BOOSTERS

The Biden administration's decision to advocate for booster shots reflects its commitment to staying ahead of potential outbreaks and minimizing their impact on public health.

The Biden administration's plan comes in light of encouraging developments from prominent vaccine manufacturers.

Moderna, a key player in the race against the virus, recently reported that its updated COVID-19 vaccine has demonstrated effectiveness against specific subvariants, such as "Eris" and "Fornax," in human trials.

This signifies a significant step forward in countering the ever-evolving nature of the virus. Moreover, other vaccine manufacturers, including Novavax, Pfizer, and BioNTech, have also developed versions of their vaccines targeted at addressing the XBB.1.5 subvariant.

These updates in vaccine technology are designed to boost the body's immune response against new and potentially more virulent strains of the virus. Pending approval from health regulatory bodies in the United States and Europe, these updated shots are anticipated to be available in the upcoming weeks, strategically timed for the autumn vaccination season.

While the push for booster shots and updated vaccines presents a promising approach, there are important considerations to take into account. Ensuring equitable distribution and accessibility of these vaccines remains crucial, both domestically and on a global scale.