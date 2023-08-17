Surging COVID-19 infections in U.S. states driven by new variant EG.5

ALBAWABA- A surge of COVID-19 infections is currently spreading through multiple U.S. states as summer nears its end.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that a new variant, EG.5, has now taken over as the dominant strain in the country.

Recent data from the CDC reveals that the average rate of hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased by approximately 17% from June to July.

Notably, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana are experiencing the sharpest rise in hospitalizations.