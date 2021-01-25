Biden Attends First Church Mass Since Inauguration

President Joe Biden attended a service at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, his first visit to Sunday Mass since being sworn in as president.

Biden -- the second practicing Catholic president in the history of the United States -- described the service, which he attended alongside his son Hunter and grandchildren Maisy and Finnegan, as "lovely."

He frequently attended Holy Trinity in Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood when he served as vice president under Barack Obama.

"He is a registered parishioner," Rev. Kevin Gillespie told NBC News. "I looked him up. He's still there."

John F. Kennedy, the United States' first Catholic president, also regularly attended the church.

Administration officials did not clarify if Biden had decided which local church, if any, he plans to attend throughout his presidency.

Additionally, due to restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened security following the Jan. 6 raid on the Capitol building, the president may opt to attend church virtually or have a priest travel to hold services at the White House.

On the campaign, the president and first lady Jill Biden also received weekly "spiritual encouragement" through text message, a practice they are expected to continue.

Biden's motorcade also stopped at Call Your Mother, a local deli, to pick up an order.

"What a GREAT Sunday surprise!" the deli's Twitter account wrote. "Thrilled to have an admin again who will love all that D.C. has to offer -- starting with sesame bagels! Come back anytime @JoeBiden"

