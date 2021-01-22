How Can The EU Reset its ‘Special Relationship’ With Biden’s White House?

Donald Trump’s time in the Oval office strained once-close ties with old allies - none more so than Washington’s links with Europe.

But how can Britain and the EU reset the once ‘special relationship’ with new President Joe Biden’s administration?

After four years of international uncertainty and one of the most unstable tenures in modern political history, it was time for the 46th president of the United States to set out his vision to restore America’s battered reputation.

Across the ocean, leading European figures breathed a sigh of relief, expressing an almost undiplomatic sense that there had been – at least superficially - a changing of the guard. A sentiment echoed by European Council President Charles Michel

Whilst Trump’s fractious relationship with Europe has left its political mark, the former president did have allies.

Boris Johnson may well be one of the few major European leaders to lament Trumps departure from the White House- after all, both men enjoyed a certain brand of political populism. But with a new sheriff in town, how does Britain and the rest of Europe re-engage with Washington?

For a post-Brexit Britain, its leader has his work cut out.

With Europe and the US needing to find common ground to deal with outstanding issues including the JCPOA – or Iran nuclear deal, climate change and the fight against COVID what would Europe want to see from the new Biden administration?

What links some of the deadliest massacres in US history?



This would not be the first false dawn, of promises broken and expectations not met but in a post-Trump era, Europe may well be thinking after a diplomatic low-point, the only way is up.

