Biden's dog bites several secret service agents again

ALBAWABA President Joe Biden's dog bit several Secret Service agents for the second time, while seemingly mundane, this incident raised questions about the role of presidential pets and the measures taken to ensure both their welfare and the safety of those around them.

In 2021, Commander, a German Shepherd, made his first appearance at the White House.

However, due to his involvement in at least ten incidents where he attacked people, resulting in one individual being hospitalized, it has been reported by American media that he will need to undergo retraining.

President Joe Biden's nearly 2-year-old German Shepherd Commander committed 10 attacks on Secret Service officers in just over a year, according to newly released records obtained by conservative legal group Judicial Watch. https://t.co/9TaWr0N3oZ July 26, 2023

In one of the incidents, First Lady Jill Biden was unable to "regain control" of her dog when it attacked one of the Secret Service agents, according to reports from "CNN" news network, citing emails accessed through "Freedom of Information Act" requests submitted by the organization "Judicial Watch."

According to emails made public by Judicial Watch on Tuesday, the organization claims to have obtained these emails through a lawsuit filed under the Freedom of Information Act.

The emails provide details of ten reported incidents of alleged attacks by President Biden's dog, who is nearly 2 years old, spanning from October 2022 to January of the current year.