Biden under fire after saying 'over 100' died of COVID

ALBAWABA - President of the United States Joe Biden said in a statement that "over 100 people" died from the COVID-19 virus triggering a wave of mockery.

During a speech, Biden, 80, said: "We are still suffering the profound loss of the pandemic with 'over 100' people."

The U.S. president made the statement while announcing a new plan for the expansion of mental health care in an official White House transcript.

Biden says "over 100 people" died from COVID. pic.twitter.com/756hO9Egr1 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 25, 2023

Biden maintained: "That’s 100 empty chairs around the kitchen table. Every single loss, there are so many people left behind and broken-hearted."

Social media users were shocked after the speech by Biden, mentioning that the COVID-19 pandemic killed over 1,127 million according to data collected from Jan. 3, 2020, to July 19, 2023, by the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO also reported that the U.S. confirmed about 103,436,829 cases of COVID-19.

(Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

In fact, this is not the first time Biden makes false statements, earlier he mentioned several times that his late son Beau died while fighting in Iraq. However, his son passed away due to cancer.

Furthermore, around two weeks ago, the U.S. president referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “Vladimir” during a speech at the annual NATO summit in Lithuania.