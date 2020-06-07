Blazing Summer: Oman Temperatures Sore to 50.1 Centigrade

The highest temperature in the Sultanate was recorded in Qarn Al-Alam station on June 6,2020.



A statement issued online by Oman Meteorology said, "Qarn Al-Alam station recorded 50.1 ° C as the highest temperature recorded in the wilayats of the Sultanate yesterday. Other stations recorded were 49.8 ° C in Sunaynah , 49.6 ° C in Fahud and 49.4 ° C in Zamaim."



In its weather forecast, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) said: “Mainly clear skies over most of the Sultanate with isolated clouds. Chance of cloud development over Al Hajar Mountains and surrounding areas towards the afternoon. Chances of late night to early morning low level clouds along most of the coastal areas."

A statement issued online by PACA said: “Chances of local formation activity and sporadic rains to continue during the next two days."



The expected maximum and minimum temperatures will be 36 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees in Muscat, 33 degrees and 28 degrees in Salalah, 41 degrees and 32 degrees in Khasab, 30 degrees and 32 degrees in Sohar, 42 degrees and 32 degrees in Sur, 46 degrees and 30 degrees in Nizwa, 47 degrees and 30 degrees in Ibri and 48 degrees and 30 degrees in Buraimi.



The Oman News Agency (ONA), said: “The highest temperature expected on Sunday is 48 degrees in the wilayats of Fahoud, Adam and Haima and the lowest is 18 degrees in Jabal Shams.”

