'Blessed': Meet Babies Born on Eid Al Adha in UAE

Three pairs of Emirati parents and a couple of expat families felt blessed and overjoyed as they welcomed their new babies into the world on the first day of Eid Al Adha.

"The birth of our son was a true blessing from Allah," said proud Emirati parents Mohammed Salem Al Jabri and Shamsa Mohammed Al Mehairbi.

Al Jabri, who works at Abu Dhabi Customs, said: "By the grace of Allah, both the mother and baby are healthy and doing good post-delivery"

"The medical team and staff at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain have taken excellent care of us and our family, and we are thankful for their support," added Al Jabri while his first child, Ayesha, was looking excitedly at her new-born brother.

The baby boy, whom the family fondly named Salem Mohammed Al Jabri, weighed 3.14kgs. Dr. Purnima Thakur, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain, said she was elated after the normal delivery of a healthy baby after the previous birth that was done through a caesarean section.

Prasanth Manghat, CEO and Executive Director NMC Health Plc, added: "We welcome Eid babies to this world and wish them a healthy life."

The first day of Eid Al Adha was also extra special for Emirati parents, Mouza Saeed Baani Shemaili and Abdulla Mohammed Saeed Alhumaidi Alkhanbouli, who welcomed their sixth child, a baby boy weighing 3.13kg and born at 8.59am on Sunday morning at RAK Hospital. The parents named their child Saeed.

Earlier, another set of Emirati parents, Aesha Hasan Ahmed Ahmed Alshehhi and Sulaiman Saeed Mohammed, welcomed their third bundle of joy, a baby-girl at 7.15am, , also born at RAK Hospital. The delighted parent named their newborn Shadha, who weighed 3.445kg at birth.





Dr Raza Siddiqui, executive director at RAK Hospital, congratulated the proud parents. He said: "On this joyous occasion, I wish all the health and happiness to the babies and the parents. The birth of a child is always a reason to celebrate but when it doubles with the auspicious occasion of Eid al Adha, the happiness certainly knows no bounds. We pray that the babies continue to bring joy and remain a blessing for their families forever".

Meanwhile, Jordanian couple Mohammad Dawagreh and Boshra Ahmed Al Younis also welcomed an Eid baby on Sunday at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

"People all over the UAE are celebrating this auspicious day, but for us the happiness is double as we welcome our new baby, Joury Mohammad Dawagreh," said the delighted parents.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Burjeel Hospital for taking such good care of our family, and for making sure everyone is healthy and fine. This day will always be memorable for us," added the Jordanian parents.

Dr. Aruna Kumari, consultant - obstetrics and Gynecology at Burjeel Hospital, expressed her happiness on the birth. "We celebrate the birth of a new life with just as much happiness and pride. Babies born on such a significant day bring added joy to our hearts, and give more reason for the family to celebrate. We are glad we are able to be a part of this experience," she said.

Another expat couple, Bangladeshi parents Nasima Begum, 37, and Abdulhoque Saizaddin Khan were also jubilant to welcome their fifth child on the first day of Eid Al Adha.

"Today is not just a happy day but we are also extra blessed because Allah gave us another son. I now have five sons and I guess this is the last," Khan, who will be turning 47 next month, told Khaleej Times.

The parents are yet to name the bouncing baby boy who was born at Aster Hospital in Al Qusais and delivered through a caesarean section. He weighed 3.4kg at birth.

