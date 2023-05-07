Body of Mauritanian child founds in sanitation

ALBAWABA A Four days after his disappearance, Mauritanian child Sayyed Ahmed was found dead inside the sanitation of his family's home in Nouakchott on Friday.
The disappearance of Sayyed Ahmed, 5, captured the attention of Mauritanians on social media, since Monday, while the security authorities participated in the extensive searches.
🔴 عاجل— سيد محمد ولد الخليفه (@sidiyakhalif) May 5, 2023
العثور على جثة الطفل المفقود سيد أحمد في مجاري منزل أهله بحي ملح بنواكشوط الشمالية.#الرؤية#موريتانيا pic.twitter.com/tg9PWa8Vmy
The Public Prosecutor's Office refused to allow the body to be buried and ordered that the body of the young man be retained for further investigation.
The toddler had disappeared since last Monday evening, playing around his family's home in a Melleh area, east of the capital, Nouakchott, and had launched sympathy campaigns on social media sites to search for him.
تعازينا لأسرة الطفل سيد أحمد بعد العثور على جثته ، رحمه الله بواسع رحمته و اسكنه فسيح جنانه و جعله طيرا من طيور الجنة و شفيعا لوالديه.— موريتانيا الحدث (@mauritaniahadth) May 5, 2023
ألهم الله ذويه الصبر والسلوان ♥️ 🤲 ❤️
إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون #موريتانيا_الحدث pic.twitter.com/KSdifJT9ty
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)