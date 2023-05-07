Body of Mauritanian child founds in sanitation

  1. Home
Published May 7th, 2023 - 08:03 GMT
ALBAWABA A Four days after his disappearance, Mauritanian child Sayyed Ahmed was found dead inside the sanitation of his family's home in Nouakchott on Friday.

The disappearance of Sayyed Ahmed, 5, captured the attention of Mauritanians on social media, since Monday, while the security authorities participated in the extensive searches.

The Public Prosecutor's Office refused to allow the body to be buried and ordered that the body of the young man be retained for further investigation.

The toddler had disappeared since last Monday evening, playing around his family's home in a Melleh area, east of the capital, Nouakchott, and had launched sympathy campaigns on social media sites to search for him.

 

