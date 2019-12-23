Boris Johnson Hopes to be Given a New Bicycle on Christmas

Boris Johnson will spend Christmas Day in Downing Street with his partner Carrie Symonds and their dog Dilyn, Number 10 announced today.

There had been speculation that the PM could spend the festive season at his official Chequers residence in Buckinghamshire.

But it was confirmed this morning that he will be spending Christmas in central London.

The news came after it emerged that Mr Johnson is hoping to be given a new bicycle on December 25.

However, he jokingly told friends that it could be left to him to buy himself a new set of wheels.

The Prime Minister revealed during the Tory leadership campaign in July this year that a bike he had been given by Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman had been stolen.

He recently told friends about his Christmas hopes: 'I'd like a new bicycle - but I'll have to buy it myself.'

Many British prime ministers have chosen to spend Christmas at the picturesque Chequers countryside retreat.

But Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds have opted to remain at Number 10.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said today: 'The Prime Minister will be spending Christmas Day in Downing Street.'

He added: 'He will be with Carrie and with Dilyn.'

Asked if Mr Johnson had initially decided to go to Chequers but then changed his mind, the spokesman said Christmas at Number 10 had 'always been the plan'.

It is unclear whether Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds will be joined on Christmas Day by any of their respective family members.

Dilyn, a Jack Russell-cross, moved into Number 10 back in September.

The rescue dog has become a familiar face for staff and photographers and was given a prominent role during Mr Johnson's general election campaign.

