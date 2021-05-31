Boris Johnson's Wife Carrie Rented Her Wedding Dress For Just $64

The £2,870 dress Carrie Symonds wore to marry Boris Johnson on Saturday has sold out just a day after photos of the new bride were released.

The new Mrs Johnson, 33, sported an ivory tulle and silk gown by Greek designer Christos Costarellos which she rented for just £45 from MyWardrobeHQ as the couple tied the knot in secret at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday before celebrating with a small group of family and friends at a summer festival-themed party in the Downing Street garden

The dress, designed for women 'not afraid to shine', is handmade with lattice trims and hand-cut 'Kopaneli' corded lace appliqués, the designer's signature.

Net-A-Porter, who exclusively sell the dress, list it as sold out in every size.

Carrie Symonds 'married Boris Johnson in £2,800 dress she rented for just £45' https://t.co/M4JDsVTXMN pic.twitter.com/rqVyDtIiP4 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 31, 2021

Former Tory PR worker Carrie - the Prime Minster's third wife - chose not to wear a veil and instead opted for a flower crown a popular choice for millennial brides.

Photos also show Carrie, who shares a one-yea-old son with Boris, going barefoot at the Downing Street reception, sporting a trendy red pedicure while she opted for a pale pink manicure.

Created as part of an exclusive bridal capsule, the ethereal gown is handmade from tiers of wispy ivory tulle spun with silk, while the latticework trims and hand-cut 'Kopaneli' corded lace appliqués are signatures of the atelier and woven using traditional Greek patterns.

Opting for natural make-up, the new First Spouse wore her long blonde locks in loose, tousled waves, completing the look with a vintage-style garland around her head adorned with white roses, daises and lily of the valley.

Mr Johnson - who wore a white shirt tucked into some navy trousers - did not appear to be wearing a wedding ring.

Writing on Instagram yesterday, Carrie posted a snap of the happy couple captioned: 'Thank you for the kind messages. Very, very happy.'

Founded in 1998, the house of Costarellos takes inspiration from ancient Greek mythology and produces feminine ready-to-wear dresses and timeless, romantic bridalwear, often adorned with floral appliqués and a young, bohemian edge.

By contrast, the prime minister wore a formal black suit with a white shirt and blue tie, adding a rose button-hole to match his wife's headpiece.

The premier, 56, is understood to have picked his closest brother Leo - co-presenter of Radio 4 series Future Proofing -to stand by his side as his best man and provide moral support on his big day. Fellow Johnson siblings Jo, Julia and Rachel were also in attendance at the small wedding, the premier's third.

Both the bride and groom's mothers joined the summer festival-themed party in the Downing Street garden, but Carrie's father Matthew Symonds was not present. It is not known if he was invited by the couple.

It is also thought that none of Mr Johnson's four grown-up children from his second marriage to the QC Marina Wheeler were there to see their father remarry, and no Cabinet ministers or Tory MPs were thought to have been invited to the top-secret wedding either.

The couple were expected to spend the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend at Chequers, the Prime Minister's country retreat in Buckinghamshire. They have chosen to delay their honeymoon until summer 2022, when they will also hold a bigger wedding celebration

Allies of Mrs Johnson said the wedding marked a victory against Mr Cummings, the premier's former chief advisor, and his inner circle. The two sides clashed during the time they shared in Downing Street, and have been engaged in a briefing war since Mr Cumming's firing in November.

Carrie, a passionate conservationist, often uses fashion to make political statements.

In May, she sported a £395 dress from a 'woke' London fashion label that boasts of being environmentally friendly and supports women in the 'male-dominated' fashion industry, as she headed to the polls to vote in local elections.

The Liberty print dress comes from O Pioneers, which has become a favourite of fashion editors because of its commitment to sustainability.

It specialises in using past season or end-of-line fabrics and off-cuts which might otherwise end up in landfill. The label, set up in trendy Camden, north London, uses local seamstresses rather than having items made abroad.

This article has been adapted from its original source.